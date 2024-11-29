Cynthia Erivo breaks on movie theater singing during ‘Wicked’ debate

‘Wicked’ star Cynthia Erivo on movie theater singing

Cynthia Erivo would love her fans along her side wherever possible, be it in the movie theatre.

The actress, who stars as Elphaba in the highly anticipated film adaptation of Wicked, shared her opinion on singing in movie theaters while attending the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade in New York City on Thursday.

With many theaters issuing warnings against singing along during screenings, Erivo, 39, voiced her support for fans expressing themselves through the beloved music.

"Good. I’m OK with it," she said. "We spent this long singing it ourselves — it’s time for everyone else to join in. It’s wonderful."

Erivo also reflected on her experience working on the film, describing how fans singing along can make a dream-come-true more beautiful.

"This has been a dream come true, to be able to share it with my family and friends," she said. "People sharing their own experiences and feeling different. And them being comfortable enough to share that with me. I’m really thankful for that."

Amid the excitement surrounding the film, rumors about a significant pay disparity between Erivo and her co-star Ariana Grande, who plays Glinda, went viral on social media.

Claims suggested Erivo earned $1 million for the role, while Grande received $15 million.

A spokesperson for Universal Pictures has since denied these allegations.

"Reports of pay disparity between Cynthia and Ariana are completely false and based on internet fodder," the statement read, as reported by Variety. "The women received equal pay for their work on Wicked."

Despite the clarification, Universal has not disclosed the specific salaries paid to either actress.