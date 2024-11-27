Melissa Barrera says 'Scream' firing triggered the 'darkest year of my life'

The actress recalled thinking her professional life was over for a year

Melissa Barrera believed her career might be over after being fired from the Scream franchise.

Speaking with The Independent in an interview published Tuesday, November 26, the 34-year-old actress reflected on the fallout from her unceremonious exit, revealing that the months that followed were marked by professional uncertainty.

“It was quiet for like 10 months,” Barrera said, explaining that while small offers came through, substantial roles disappeared. “It was the darkest and hardest year of my life, and I had to reevaluate everything. There were times where I felt like my life was over.”

Barrera, who portrayed Sam Carpenter, was removed from the franchise last year after making social media posts about the Israel-Hamas conflict, which Spyglass Media Group deemed “anti-Semitic.” In her posts, the actress called for a ceasefire and accused Israeli forces of genocide and ethnic cleansing.

Defending her position, Barrera later stated, “Silence is not an option for me,” while condemning anti-Semitism and explaining her dedication to using her platform for advocacy.

The Scream series saw further turbulence after Barrera’s exit. Co-star Jenna Ortega left soon after, citing scheduling conflicts with her hit Netflix show Wednesday. However, the franchise gained some stability when Neve Campbell announced her return for Scream 7 after skipping the sixth installment due to a pay dispute.