Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stay tight-lipped amid rumored big change

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly keeping quiet about their latest move, with the Sussexes said to be "set for change," according to a royal commentator speaking to GB News.

Speculation arose in October when reports claimed the couple had purchased a holiday home in Portugal, potentially as a way to strengthen ties with the UK while maintaining distance.

This decision aligns with Harry’s previous stance that he would "never" bring Meghan back to the UK due to safety concerns.

The new European retreat could allow their children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, to spend more time closer to their royal relatives, creating a balance between their life in the US and connections to Harry's family.

The couple appeared to be keeping their reported Portuguese property purchase under wraps, fueling speculation about their latest move.

While Harry’s cousin, Princess Eugenie, and her husband, Jack Brooksbank, already own a home in the exclusive CostaTerra Golf and Ocean Club, the Sussexes have remained silent about any such plans.

CostaTerra, located in the coastal paradise of Melides, south of Lisbon, offers luxury living with just 300 properties, making it a prime destination for royals.

Jack Brooksbank, works in marketing and sales for the development, with Princess Eugenie, and their sons, August, three, and Ernest, 17 months, splitting their time between Portugal and London.

GB News reached out to the Sussexes for confirmation on their rumored purchase, but their representatives did not respond.

Royal commentator Gareth Russell suggested the couple might be choosing to keep this move under the radar.

He told GB: "Portugal may be something they're planning to keep more private because they have been quite reticent in talking about it at all. Whereas the Montecito purchase was fairly public. But who knows?"