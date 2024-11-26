VPN demand soars amid stricter social media controls in Pakistan

An illustration depicting a smartphone with a display reading VPN. — Reuters/File

The use of virtual private networks (VPNs) has surged dramatically across Pakistan in the wake of stricter social media restrictions.

According to Top10VPN, an independent platform specialising in VPN reviews, the demand for these services in Pakistan rose by an astonishing 102% on November 25, compared to the average daily demand over the previous 28 days.

This significant spike highlights a growing reliance on VPNs to circumvent increasing digital restrictions.

VPN demand escalated further on November 26, reaching 213% above the baseline.

The spike came amid reports that authorities had restricted WhatsApp media sharing in advance of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf's (PTI) protest demonstrations.

WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms are facing disruptions in Pakistan, showed Downdetector.com, a website that reports when there's a disruption on social platforms or websites.

Citizens have expressed frustration over the disruptions as there's no official version yet as to why the access is restricted. The social platforms work better when they're accessed after activating VPNs.

The government had confirmed that they planned on disrupting internet services in areas with security concerns, but there was no comment about social media platforms.

As people are accessing social media platforms via VPN, they're also facing another hurdle: slow Internet.

Internet services have been disrupted in several cities across Punjab, including Multan, Rajanpur, Gujrat, and Dera Ghazi Khan. Residents in these areas are reporting difficulties in accessing online services.