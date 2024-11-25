Prince Harry’s promotional clip draws attention for surprising major change

Prince Harry made headlines when he surprised fans by appearing to get a neck tattoo in a promotional clip for the upcoming Invictus Games.



While the highly anticipated event is set to take place next year in Canada, the promo video shows Harry screaming in apparent pain as he pretends to be tattooed by U.S. music star Jelly Roll.

However, it wasn’t the 'inking' that caught fans off guard—it was Harry’s American accent that drew significant attention.

In the video, Harry’s accent sounded noticeably different from that of his royal relatives. He used American phrases such as "dude" instead of the British "mate" and "a**" instead of "a**e."

One fan commented, "He totally has an American accent now," while another noted, "His British accent sounds more diluted to make way for the American accent." Another remarked, "It sounds like Prince Harry is losing his British accent."

Harry's shifting accent first garnered attention in 2022 when he appeared in a promotional video for the tech start-up BetterUp. At the time, viewers noticed his accent was becoming more Americanised.

Speech and accent expert Emma Serlin, founder of the London Speech Workshop, told The Mirror that the changes in Harry's speech reflected his effort to seem more "of the people" rather than royal.