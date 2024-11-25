Winter vacations to begin on Dec 20 in Punjab

School students at Thaddrell School, Empress Road, in Lahore attend a class on November 20, 2024. —APP

LAHORE: Schools' winter vacations will begin on December 20 in Punjab, the provincial School Education Department Secretary Khalid Nazir Wattoo said on Monday.

In a statement, Wattoo said the winter break for schools will last till January 10 next year.

Meanwhile, the Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Rawalpindi has postponed intermediate practical exams scheduled for Monday as the federal government has announced a public holiday in the twin cities.

"New date for practical exams will be announced later," Controller Examinations Tanveer Asghar Awan said.

However, he said, practical exams in the other districts, except Rawalpindi, would be held as per the date sheet.

Practical exams for Intermediate's Physics, Health and Physical Education were to be held today.