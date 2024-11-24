Brad Pitt rushed for medical evaluation after Grand Prix incident

Brad Pitt’s staged crash shocks Las Vegas Grand Prix crowd.

Brad Pitt thrilled fans with a sneak peek of his highly anticipated Formula 1 movie during a dramatic scene filmed at the Las Vegas Grand Prix.

Clad in full racing gear, the 60-year-old actor was seen walking unsteadily from a staged "crash," with the scene concluding in a scripted medical evaluation for his character, Sonny Hayes.

The fictional APX GP team released a cleverly crafted mock statement to add realism to the performance, stating:

"During Qualifying, Sonny sustained a significant impact requiring immediate medical evaluation.

Incidents of this magnitude are always taken seriously, and Sonny's health remains our top priority.

While he is otherwise stable, he will not participate in tomorrow's race as he focuses on recovery.

The entire team stands behind him, and we'll provide updates when available. Joshua will race solo tomorrow, carrying the team forward."

Pitt stars as Hayes, a retired F1 driver making a daring comeback to mentor his teammate, Joshua Pearce, played by Damson Idris.

The storyline pits the duo against the titans of the racing world in a high-stakes showdown.

Directed by Joseph Kosinski, the visionary behind Top Gun: Maverick, the movie promises adrenaline-fueled drama and is set to premiere in June 2025.

Filming for the project has been ramping up, with Pitt also spotted at the Mexican Grand Prix last month capturing additional footage.