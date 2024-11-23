Twin blasts kill two including cop in Bajaur

The site of one of the twin blasts that ripped through Bajaur seen in this image taken on November 23, 2024. — Reporter

BAJAUR: Twin blast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's District Bajaur killed at least two people, including a cop, police told Geo News on Saturday.

Bajaur District Police Officer (DPO) Waqas Rafeeq confirmed the dual blasts, saying that both the explosions took place in Tehsil Mamund.

"The first bomb went off in the Eirab area, killing a citizen, identified as Malik Asghar, while the second exploded in the jurisdiction of Loi Police Station, Mainakhor, in which policeman was killed," the DPO Rafeeq.

He said that the slain cop was identified as Ehsanullah

The police launched investigations into the blasts. No one has claimed the responsibility of the attacks.

The twin blasts come as the latest terror activity as the country continues to grapple with rising militancy and attacks security forces and civilians — especially in KP and Balochistan.

As per a report by the Centre for Research and Security Studies (CRSS), the third quarter of 2024 saw a 90% increase in fatalities linked to terrorist violence and counterterrorism operations.

The report recorded 722 deaths and 615 injuries in 328 incidents, with KP and Balochistan accounting for 97% of fatalities.

These incidents underscore Pakistan’s ongoing battle against militancy, particularly in areas bordering Afghanistan. Despite the Taliban’s assurances to curb cross-border terrorism, militant groups continue to exploit the porous border to stage attacks.

Amid ongoing rise in terror incidents, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Asim Munir has reiterated the army’s firm resolve to eradicate the illegal spectrum undermining national security, a statement from the military’s media wing said.

Highlighting the collective determination of the nation and its security forces to combat terrorism, the army chief stressed thwarting the nefarious designs of inimical elements remains a top priority, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said on Friday.

The COAS also assured that through synchronised and robust operations, the Pakistan Army in collaboration with law enforcement agencies will "relentlessly hunt down the enemies of peace to ensure lasting stability and security."