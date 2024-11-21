Bilawal's foreign trip delays PPP's CEC huddle

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari speaks during an interview on May 22, 2023. — AFP

The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari has left for Dubai, the party sources said on Thursday, adding that the Central Executive Committee (CEC) meeting, which was initially scheduled for this month has been postponed.

According to insiders, the 36-year-old PPP chief is expected to embark on a Europe tour from Dubai.

The CEC meeting will now be convened after his return to Pakistan. The crucial PPP huddle was anticipated to discuss critical decisions, including the party's alliance with the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

The PPP had recently set up a negotiation committee to resolve its differences with the federal government. The negotiating team includes senior leaders Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, Naveed Qamar, Sherry Rehman, and Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah.

Balochistan Chief Minister Sarfaraz Bugti and Punjab Governor Sardar Saleem Haider are also part of the committee, which is tasked with presenting its findings to the CEC next month.

Earlier this month, Bilawal publicly voiced his disappointment with the federal government. Speaking at the PPP media cell in Karachi on November 14, he alleged that Sindh was being unfairly treated.

“The Centre offers neither respect nor political cooperation, and agreements are being ignored,” he remarked.

He specifically criticised the construction of new canals from the Indus River, describing it as a violation of agreements between the PPP and PML-N.

"I was busy with the 26th Amendment and the government approved the canals behind my back," he had said.

Reacting to the PPP chief's concerns, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif directed Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar to reach out to Bilawal to address his grievances.

Barrister Aqeel Malik, the government spokesperson on legal affairs said that Dar would soon meet Bilawal to resolve the issues between the coalition partners.