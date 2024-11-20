Liam Payne funeral: 'One Direction' reunites just NOT the way world expected

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Louis Tomlinson, Niall Horan attends Liam Payne's funeral

Liam Payne has marked the reunion of One Direction as Harry Styles, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik and Niall Horan arrive at the church in the Home Countries.

On November 20, the Teardrops singer is being laid to rest today. His last rites were attended by his former bandmates.

Harry was spotted wearing a black suit and a tie as he joined Louis, who was also spotted in a black and white suit.

Meanwhile, Zayn and Niall were also captured arriving the church to attend the heartbreaking service of their late friend.

This is the moment; the entire world was waiting for. However, the fans have been eagerly waiting for a reunion, but not like this of course.

Besides the bandmates, Liam girlfriend Kate Cassidy for the reportedly the first one the mourners to arrive the location. She was joined by the Strip That Down singer’s ex-partner Cheryl, who came to pay her last respects to the father of her son, Bear.

Liam Payne passed away on October 16 after falling from the balcony of CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Argentina. The news came out as a shock to the world.