Sebastian Stan left disappointed after co-stars refused Variety interview

Sebastian Stan flawlessly embodied the role of Donald Trump in new movie, 'The Apprentice.'

Sebastian Stan recently revealed the reason behind his cancellation on Variety’s Actors on Actors segment.

While attending the screening for The Apprentice, the Romanian-American actor, who portrayed the role of Donald Trump, shared he was initially supposed to be a part of the new season of the talk show but unfortunately had to drop out.

Stan had to cancel the interview after his co-stars refused to participate due to the risk factor involved with talking about a controversial figure.

"I couldn't find another actor to do it with me, because they were too afraid to go and talk about this movie. So I couldn't do it," the actor disappointedly shared.

The 42-year-old actor continued to share how their publicists would not let them to speak about the movie because they were too afraid.

He voiced his concerns about people being too worried or uncomfortable to have open and honest discussions, suggesting that this could lead to potential 'problems.'

The A Different Man actor acknowledged that he understands why everyone finds it difficult to talk about the current president of the United States but believes that discussing it is the only way anyone will truly understand the film.