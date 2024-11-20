Harry Potter author 'regrets' pairing Ron and Hermione as couple in franchise

J.K. Rowling apologizes if her remarks break hearts of fans

The popular Harry Potter writer J.K. Rowling has revealed her biggest regret about the plot of the franchise.

Rowling mentioned her remorse while also apologizing to the beloved fans if her remarks break their hearts.

In conversation with the Wonderland magazine, the 59-year-old author shared that she wrote Ron and Hermione romance as a wish fulfilment.

"What I will say is that I wrote the Hermione/Ron relationship as a form of wish fulfilment. That’s how it was conceived, really.”

According to J.K., the whole idea had a very little to do with the literature and more to do with the plot which is why Hermione, played by Emma Watson, ended up with Ron, depicted by Rupert Grint.

"For reasons that have very little to do with literature and far more to do with me clinging to the plot as I first imagined it, Hermione ended up with Ron."

Rowling continued to say: "I know, I’m sorry, I can hear the rage and fury it might cause some fans, but if I’m absolutely honest, distance has given me perspective on that. It was a choice I made for very personal reasons, not for reasons of credibility.

"Am I breaking people’s hearts by saying this? I hope not”, the British writer said in an apologetic manner.

However, JK Rowling personally believed that Hermione was actually far more compatible with Harry, played by Daniel Radcliffe.