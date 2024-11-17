Sean 'Diddy' Combs under fire for blackmailing witnesses from jail

Sean Diddy Combs, American rapper and producer, is once again in deep water after his recent move which lead him to face more trouble.

The music mogul is currently making headlines, not because of his upcoming music but the legal battle he's facing right now.

Diddy has been accused of trying to blackmail the people from behind the bars, who were involved and now they all are coming out of their shelves to speak against him.

The 55-year-old musician, who is facing many legal challenges including sex trafficking and exploiting young men and women, is being held in federal jail in Brooklyn New York.

On Friday, the attorney requested the judge to reject Diddy's recent bail.

They listened to recorded jail calls from him, where her can be heard asking his family members to contact the victims and witnesses to threaten them.

Prosecutors suggested that Diddy's behavior in the jail says it all that he should stay behind the bars for longer.

According to a recent report, the singer asked his family to arrange a social media campaign for his upcoming birthday "with the intention of influencing the potential jury in this criminal proceeding."

"Explicitly discussed with his family how to ensure that the video had his desired effect on potential jury members in this case," the attorney said.