Kim Kardashian copies Bianca Censori's fashion style?

Fans troll Kim Kardashian for copying Bianca Censori for quite some time

Reality Tv star Kim Kardashian slammed for stealing Kanye West's spouse Bianca Censori’s fashion style in her latest Ad campaign.

The 44-year-old showcased an outfit in SKKN promotional campaign, resembling one of Bianca's dress.

Taking to Instagram, Kim posted a carousal of photos in which the socialite flaunted a brownish fur coat with white tights and gazed in the camera, applying a lip gloss.

Fans went on bashing Skims founder, as one of the user wrote “she's again dressing like Kanye's wife."

According to some followers, The Kardashian star is mirroring the model's fashion choices for quite some time.

While celebrating her birthday in October, the mother of four donned a nude leotard beneath a semi-sheer gown, copying one of the looks previously sported by Kanye's current wife.

She received numerous reactions, as one went one saying: "Why does EVERYTHING have to be so tight, short, small and uncomfortable looking?"

Another follower added, "I'm sorry, but that might be the ugliest dress I've ever seen."

For the unknown, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West started dating in 2012 and tied the knot in 2014. However, the duo filed for divorced in 2021 after having four children together.

Following the split, Kanye married Bianca Censori in an intimate ceremony, in December 2022.