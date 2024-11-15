Glen Powell reflects on the plight of ‘struggling actors’ in Hollywood

Glen Powell shares industry no longer supports 'struggling actors'

Glen Powell has recently reflected on the plight of “struggling actors” in Hollywood.

Speaking to Vanity Fair, the Anyone But You actor opened up about his early days before making it big in the entertainment industry and how small roles kept him afloat throughout the year.

“That’s the other interesting thing about this business right now—how much it’s changing,” said the 36-year-old.

Glen told the outlet, “The business no longer supports struggling actors the way it did when I was kind of coming up.”

“I would do an episode of 'NCIS', and that would keep me afloat for a year. You know what I mean? stated the Twisters actor.

Glen mentioned, “My overhead’s not high. You’re not living a lavish lifestyle. You’re hiding a flask in your boot if you go out for a drink. You’re not necessarily able to afford anything significant in that town, but you are able to stay there.”

“Those little jobs, like getting a commercial, keep life in the system,” remarked the Hit Man actor.

For the unversed, Glen started his career in 2003 as he first played a small part in Spy Kids 3: Game Over.

Later, he appeared as guest stars in movies and TV shows like Jack & Bobby, Without a Trace, CSI: Miami, Rizzoli & Isles and NCIS.

Glen believed, “As a struggling actor, there’s no harder place to live than being in Hollywood with nothing going on. The currency of that town is how relevant you are and what your last job is. It makes you oppressively self-aware.”

Glen, who rise to fame with Top Gun: Maverick movie, explained, “Even at the darkest moments in that town, when I really didn’t have anything happening, you sort of have to lie to yourself, at least a little bit, and act like this is that chapter of the story where things just aren’t going right.”

“You have to believe in the Hollywood legends of those people that you admire, the people that you’re chasing, that had those long stretches of famine as well,” he further said.

Glen added, “I think the trap is trying to fit into the mold of something like that where it’s inauthentic”