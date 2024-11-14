Ryan Reynolds hints 'The Proposal 2' with Sandra Bullock?

'The Proposal' also starred Betty White and Mary Steenburgen

Ryan Reynolds has shown his interest in starring in the sequel of his 2009 film The Proposal with Sandra Bullock.

Reynolds says that him and Sandra both would love to feature in the second part of the romantic-comedy film that depicts the story of Margaret Tate and Andrew Paxton.

The story of the film showcases Margaret, an editor of a publishing firm convincing her assistant, Andrew to marry her to avoid deportation to Canada.

The Deadpool star, while talking to Deadline, shared that he would want to see what happens in the duo’s life later.

Blake Lively’s husband first praised the Bird Box actress in the interview, saying: “There is nobody in this business that can compare to Sandra Bullock. She’s singular. Not just on screen, but off.”

“She’s a person that is just so ubiquitously respected but also kind. And I would do anything, anything with Sandy.”

Moreover, Ryan added: “I talked to her a lot still and we would both love that. And I hope we get the chance to do that.”

The Proposal is directed by Anne Fletcher. The rom-com turned out to be a huge success at the box office, earning over $317 million.