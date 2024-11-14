Bill Skarsgård opens up about lasting grip of 'Pennywise'

Film 'It' is an adaptation to Stephen King's 1986 novel

Swedish actor Bill Skarsgård has revealed that the terrifying role of 'Pennywise' the clown had a strong effect on his brain.

Bill admitted having nightmares after finishing the shoot of the horror film, IT.

While talking to the Vanity Fair, he unveiled that the dreams he saw were extremely strange where he could see himself walking around his hometown streets dressed as 'Pennywise'.

"Those dreams were so strange”, added Skarsgård.

"Either I was confronting Pennywise and I was upset with him, yelling at him - or I was Pennywise, but I was walking around in the streets that I grew up on, and I’m like, 'No, no. I shouldn’t be out here in public walking around like this. This is not how it’s supposed to be done.' "

The Crow actor, who was born and grew up in Stockholm, shared: "It was this weird thing where I was trying to separate myself from this thing, literally back in the place that I grew up in, in the same apartment that I grew up in.”

It is a supernatural American horror film released in 2017, directed by Andrés Muschietti . The film is the adaptation of Stephen King’s 1986 novel of the same name.