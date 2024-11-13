Prince William gives new challenge to Harry as King Charles plans reunion

Prince William adds new tension between himself and his estranged brother, Prince Harry, amid King Charles' plans to reunite with the former working royal.

There have been speculations that the monarch might reconcile with the Duke of Sussex as his cancer diagnosis made him realise the importance of family.

Royal expert, Robert Hardman told Daily Beast that the King's diseases reminded him about the fragility of life.

However, the royal author believes that the monarch must have to involve William in the process of making peace with Harry, which seems difficult.

"Whatever the king does it needs to be done in tandem with both brothers, not just one," Robert shared.

He added, "[The King] can’t have unilateral discussions if William isn’t in agreement. Whatever reconciliation or bridge-building happens, it needs to be a three-way process."

The royal commentator revealed that people often ask him about King Charles' feelings towards the former working royal, but "William also has to be on board, which adds complexity."

"It’s tricky, and a situation nobody wants. But whatever the way forward is, it has to work for everybody," Robert shared.