Amanda Seyfried reveals why she traded Hollywood glamour for peaceful life

Amanda Seyfried has discovered the secret to harmonizing her Hollywood career with a peaceful personal life.

The actress traded the glamour of Los Angeles with a serene farm in Upstate New York, where she's found solace with her husband, two children, and a menagerie of animals.

"I moved upstate long before I had a family. Staying here was the best decision for privacy, peace, and nature. It offers a more balanced life than the city does," Seyfried shared with Forbes.

This escape has been "essential for my mental health," she added.

While the Mama Mia star is still passionate about acting, her farm life provides a tranquil counterbalance. "Having this peaceful place to call home allows me to better acclimate to the faster lifestyle of the city, the high-energy of press events and life on-set."

When not working, Seyfried tends to her animals, including an Australian Shepherd named Finn. Initially, there was a "learning curve," but she's found farm life "exhilarating" and filled with purpose.

"I now see my trips to the city as fun getaways, knowing the next day I'll be home and even happier in my boots in the mud feeding the animals."

The Dropout actress' not alone in seeking a simpler life. Jason Segel, formerly of Los Angeles, now resides in Ojai, California. "I realized that art is supposed to be a reflection of what you're going through, and I actually wasn't going through much life-wise," Segel reflected.

His move sparked introspection: "What do you actually like? What are you actually thinking about right now? Who do you want to be as a performer and an artist?"