Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson makes bizarre admission about ‘Red One’ set

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson did that, and he admits it in open.

Johnson admitted to “peeing” in bottles while on the set of his highly-anticipated upcoming Christmas movie, Red One.

In April, The Wrap reported that the actor’s consistent habit of getting late on set had led to significant delays in production, allegedly resulting in $250 million in additional costs to reschedule the film’s release.

The outlet also noted that, in an effort to prevent further setbacks, Johnson would at times relieve himself in bottles on set to save time.

And the actor has now admitted to the claims.

“I pee in a bottle [while working],” he confessed to GQ in an interview published Monday. “Yeah, that happens.”

When questioned about getting “late” on set, the 52-year-old admitted, “Yeah, that happens, too. But not that amount, by the way. That was a bananas amount. That’s crazy. Ridiculous.”

Jake Kasdan, Red One director, seconded the star and told GQ that Johnson “never missed a day of work ever. He has a lot going on. He can be late sometimes, but such is Hollywood — that’s the case with everybody.”