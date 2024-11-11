Dwayne Johnson shares sweet moment with young fan at 'Redone' premiere

Dwayne Johnson recently captured the attention of fans by sharing an emotional moment with a young admirer during the premiere of his new film, Red One.
According to the Daily Mail, the 52-year-old actor interacted with a young fan while signing autographs on November 6 in London.
In the viral clips, Dwayne was seen meeting the boy, which turned into a heartwarming exchange.
The Moana star asked the little boy, "What’s your name?"
"Ricky," the young fan responded.
Moreover, he added, "I’m an actor too. I’m a professional actor."
"It's great to meet you, man," Dwayne replied while shaking the hand of the 13-year-old boy.
He further encouraged Ricky and said, "Maybe one day you and I can work together."
"I hope so," the aspiring actor responded.
The encounter ended with a hug, leaving young Ricky a bit teary-eyed.
Additionally, the renowned actor grabbed his co-star J.K. Simmons to meet the young boy.
This sweet interaction between Dwayne and the little boy took place during the premiere of Dwayne’s upcoming movie.
In the action-comedy film, the Jumanji actor will portray the role of a bodyguard named Callum Drift.
Red One is set to be released in theatres on November 15, 2024.
