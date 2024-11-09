Kate Winslet weighs in on Titanic’s most controversial scene

Why Jack and Rose couldn’t both survive?

Kate Winslet has reignited the age-old Titanic debate, setting the record straight on the infamous "door scene."

In an October 21 interview on The Project, an Australian talk show, Winslet revealed a surprising detail about the object her character, Rose, clung to for survival in the 1997 classic.

"People keep calling it a door, but it actually wasn’t even a door," Winslet clarified.

"It was a piece of bannister, like a stairway or something that had broken off." This revelation may change the way fans have viewed the scene for years.

When asked the burning question of whether there was "room on the door" for Leonardo DiCaprio's character, Jack, Winslet laughed, saying she’d anticipated the question.

"Who knows if he could’ve fit or not," she replied with a grin. "Honestly, I don’t have any insights here that anyone else hasn’t already tried to figure out."

In a 2022 appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, she finally weighed in on the longstanding debate surrounding Titanic’s famous ending.

Fans have argued for decades over whether her character Rose could have shared the floating debris with Jack, played by Leonardo DiCaprio, to save him from the freezing waters. Winslet, however, gave her own definitive answer.

"You've heard it here, for the first time—yes, he could have fit, but it would not have stayed afloat. It wouldn’t," she explained, putting to rest the idea that there was enough room for both without risking their survival.

The debate has seen fans go as far as analyzing the fictional ship’s interiors and comparing them with the debris, with many insisting that it wasn’t even a door.

Director James Cameron, fed up with the controversy, revealed to the Toronto Sun that he once commissioned a scientific study to put the theories to the test.

Using stunt doubles with the same body mass as Winslet and DiCaprio, and equipping them with sensors in ice water, Cameron found the answer definitive: "There was no way they both could have survived. Only one could survive," he stated.



