King Charles’ office honours low-key royal member after important event

The Buckingham Palace honoured the services of a royal member after they obliged to follow orders for an important engagement.

In a video shared from the event, which was held on Monday, the Duchess of Gloucester, who is known to keep a low profile, was seen filling in for Queen Camilla after she pulled out from the engagement last minute.

“In memory of all those who have lost their lives in war, The Duchess of Gloucester has planted a cross at the 96th Field of Remembrance (@westminsterabbeylondon), where she also met veterans and serving military personnel,” the message read alongside the video clip.

“Since 1928, the land outside @westminsterabbeylondon has been used as a place for people to plant a cross in memory of a loved one,” it continued.



“This year, there are over 300 plots of commemorative crosses, including plots associated with The Rifles, The Royal Lancers, The Grenadier Guards, The Royal Army Chaplain’s Department and HMS ASTUTE.”

Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester, who stepped in for the Queen Consort the significant royal event, received a nod from the Palace for her service.

The Duchess had attended the 96th Field of Remembrance at Westminster Abbey after Camilla was suffering from a chest infection.

Birgitte laid out the Remembrance cross ahead of Armistice Day to honour the late veterans.