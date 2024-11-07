Margot Robbie admits being clueless about husband's cameo in 'Harry Potter'

Tom Ackerley played a cameo in the first three 'Harry Potter' films

Barbie famed Margot Robbie just confessed that he didn’t knew that her husband, Tom Ackerley starred in the popular Harry Potter movies.

During her appearance at the Graham Norton Show, a picture was shown of 12-year-old Margot wearing Harry Potter glasses and holding a book.

When asked about her cult favourite film, she revealed: “When it comes to Harry Potter, I’m a massive, massive nerd.”

However, the 34-year-old actress is a huge Harry Potter fan, she still was unaware of partner, Tom’s cameo. She also joked that she would have married him sooner if she knew the fact earlier.

“I was like, ‘Had you told me sooner we would’ve been married very quickly!’

The Suicide Squad actress unveiled: “He was an extra when he was a little kid – he was one of the Slytherin extras when Draco pushes some kids out of the way to see Buckbeak in the third book. He pushes my husband out of the way.”

The Saltburn star played a cameo role in the first three movies of the Daniel Radcliffe starrer franchise.

Harry Potter is a globally recognized film series based on the novels written by J.K. Rowling. The series has been distributed and produced by the famous Warner Bros.