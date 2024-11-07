Jacob Elordi shows emotional side in upcoming film

'Oh Canada' will be out in cinemas on December 6th

Jacob Elordi and Richard Gere are co-starring for the biopic of cinema icon, Leonard Fife.

The upcoming drama movie is adapted from the book, Foregone by Russell Banks, and written for the screen by Paul Schrader.

Elordi, 27, plays the role of young Leonard as his older self, played by Gere, 75, recalls his memories in his last days.

The trailer shows Leonard as he agrees to sit for an interview with his former student, Malcolm, played by Michael Imperioli, while he asks his wife Emma, played by Uma Thurman, to stay by his side.

"His successes are held up against his failings and, as the man is cleansed of the myth, Leonard must confront what is left," the premise announces.

In the trailer first shared by People Magazine, Malcolm can be heard saying that this documentary will record the artist’s life from "his arrival in Canada as a draft refugee through your career as a filmmaker."

The trailer juxtaposes Leonard’s current and younger versions as Gere and Elordi appear in identical lighting, backgrounds and poses.

Oh, Canada is expected to hit theatres on December 6th.