King Charles regrets missing Fiji on royal tour due to health concerns

Queen Camilla was notably absent from the reception

King Charles shared a heartfelt regret over missing part of his recent royal tour due to health concerns.



Hosting an international sustainability reception at Buckingham Palace on November 6, the monarch welcomed key figures from the business world and climate organiSations to address pressing climate action.

The reception was attended by Foreign Secretary David Lammy, Net Zero Secretary Ed Miliband, and Environment Secretary Steve Reed. Discussions focused on accelerating action on climate issues, particularly as negotiations on the Global Plastics Treaty conclude later this year and in anticipation of the upcoming UN climate conference COP29 in Azerbaijan.

During a conversation with Fiji’s High Commissioner, Jovilisi Vulailai Suveinakama, the King expressed his disappointment over not being able to visit Fiji, saying, "I felt so bad we couldn't get to Fiji (on the royal tour), the doctors wouldn't let me."

In October, Charles had embarked on a royal tour in Oceania, though the schedule was reduced due to health advice following his recent cancer diagnosis, which led to the cancellation of stops in New Zealand and Fiji.

Despite these challenges, the King appeared in high spirits at the reception, donning a smart navy suit.

Meanwhile, Queen Camilla, who has been battling a chest infection, was notably absent. The 77-year-old Queen is reportedly recovering at home in Wiltshire under medical supervision.