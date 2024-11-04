IHC CJ compares Islamabad, Karachi law and order situation

Chief Justice of Islamabad High Court Justice Aamer Farooq. — IHC website

Islamabad High Court (IHC) Chief Justice Aamer Farooq on Monday expressed concerns regarding the law and order situation in Islamabad, likening the federal capital to Karachi after recovery of abducted lawyer of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) founder Imran Khan, Intezar Panjutha.

Panjutha was found distressed and trussed-up in a car in Attock on Saturday night, days after his disappearance from the federal capital. The alleged kidnappers fled, leaving behind their vehicle with the lawyer in it, upon being intercepted by the police and following intense exchange of fire.

Additional attorney general for Pakistan (AAGP) and lawyer Ali Bukhari appeared before the IHC for a follow-up session on Panjutha's disappearance and recovery.

Bukhari informed the court that he received a call from the inspector general of police about the successful recovery of Panjutha.

"I picked up Intezar Panjutha from the Kohsar Police Station. He was in a bad state," the lawyer stated, expressing concerns that anyone can face similar circumstances.

CJ Farooq remarked that a civilised society should have the freedom of expression. He directed the additional AGP to look into the rising missing persons incidents.

"Islamabad also has a Karachi-like situation. People I personally know have received extortion chits, the justice said.

He urged the authorities to do something about it as he said that the law and order situation was very bad in the federal capital.

At this, CJ Farooq directed the police to hold a thorough investigation of the matter after some days, keeping in view Panjutha's current state of mind.

Incidents like this must stop even if we see this case as a simple kidnap for ransom, Justice Farooq added.

Additional AGP said that the lawyer was recovered due to the efforts of AGP Mansoor Usman Awan but the matter is being highlighted in a negative light.

At this, CJ Farooq said that AGP Awan is a law officer and he made the efforts. There should be no negative campaign against him, he added.

A plea was filed in the Islamabad High Court (IHC) for the recovery of former prime minister's lawyer Panjutha, who went missing since 8 October.

The abducted lawyer, after he was found, revealed that he was picked up from Islamabad for a ransom worth Rs20 million, and was severely tortured by the kidnappers.