Swedish model crticises for hurting William, Harry by recreating Diana's 'revenge' look

Elsa Hock shared photos on Instagram where she emulates the beloved princess

In a controversial move that has sparked outrage among fans, Swedish model Elsa Hock has donned a Halloween costume inspired by the late Princess Diana.

Known for her iconic style, Diana's "Revenge Dress"—the very gown she wore during a pivotal moment in her life—which she wore the night Prince Charles admitted to his affair with Camilla has now become the center of a heated debate regarding respect and appropriateness.

Hock, 35, shared photos on Instagram where she emulates the beloved princess, who tragically passed away in a car crash in 1997 at the age of 36.

The model's choice to replicate Diana's look, especially against a backdrop reminiscent of the princess's famous photographs, has drawn sharp criticism.

Many fans expressed their discontent in the comments, stating, "Princess Diana is not for Halloween," and “This is insulting. Go find a scary outfit instead of a lovely woman who never scared anyone and... was a victim, sorry Diana, RIP.”



Critics specifically highlighted the impact of her actions on Prince William and Prince Harry, both of whom were young boys when they lost their mother.

One fan poignantly remarked, "I would not be okay with someone dressing up as my late mother. Imagine how Harry and William would feel." Another user added, "Such poor taste. Her poor sons and family seeing this they must be horrified."

In light of this backlash, it’s worth noting that Prince William recently reflected on his beautiful memories with Diana in his documentary, emphasising her dedication to helping others, particularly those experiencing homelessness.