Dakota Johnson spotted with friends following Chris Martin breakup buzz

Dakota Johnson enjoys a day out with friends in LA.

Dakota Johnson was seen enjoying a stylish outing in Los Angeles this week, keeping it chic while surrounded by friends.

The actress was recently spotted with Jennifer Lawrence, donned an all-black ensemble featuring a sleek satin skirt paired with an oversized crew neck sweater and comfortable flat shoes.

With her long, lustrous brunette locks cascading down her back and her signature face-framing fringe bangs, Dakota looked effortlessly fashionable.

This sighting comes just weeks after she and longtime boyfriend Chris Martin faced breakup rumors, which have since been denied, adding an air of intrigue to her latest appearance.

Dakota Johnson and Chris Martin’s relationship has had its share of ups and downs, but recent reports suggest that the couple is still going strong.

Although the pair reportedly got engaged in 2020, they only confirmed their engagement in March of this year, following the blessing of Martin’s ex-wife, Gwyneth Paltrow, and their two children, Apple, 20, and Moses, 18.

However, just two months later, speculation about a split arose when a Coldplay fan claimed on social media that he had given her a lift and mentioned being "single."

Despite this, June saw her supporting the singer at the Glastonbury Festival, where he headlined with Coldplay, fueling rumors that all was well between them.

In September, a representative for Dakota firmly denied the split rumors, stating, "The reports are not true. They are happily together."

This recent outing in Los Angeles seems to echo that sentiment, as Dakota enjoys quality time with friends while navigating the complexities of her relationship with the acclaimed musician.