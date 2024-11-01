Shawn Mendes divulges past 'pregnancy scare' in new song

Shawn Mendes reveals having good terms with Camila Cabello even after their split

Singer Shawn Mendes opened up about his intimate details with an unknown partner in a new song, Why Why Why.

The 26-year-old tried to explain his mental health battle and a past pregnancy scare through his music.

During an interview with The New York Times, Mendes revealed that in the beginning he was uncertain about including personal details in the song.

"Then I was like, ‘Why am I doing this?'" he recalled. "I wanted to break down any walls that were remaining, between me and people listening."

"I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid / Sometimes I still cry out for my mother," he sings in the track.

The Mercy vocalist shared that his producer pushed him to add the specifics. However, he hasn’t revealed who he was singing about.

For the unversed, the song will be included on his upcoming fifth studio album Shawn, which will release on November 15.

Earlier a day, Shawn Mendes also revealed having good terms with Camila Cabello, sharing that they still communicate regarding music and other important stuff.