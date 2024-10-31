Anna Kendrick unveils generous move of donating 'Woman of the Hour' profits

Anna Kendrick revealed donating the profits she made from her Netflix’s movie about a real-life serial killer, Woman of the Hour.
The Twilight star appeared on Crime Junkie AF podcast where she opened up about not keeping a single penny from the money she received from directing the film.
Anna further shared that all of the produced amount has been given to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) and the 'National Center for Victims of Violent Crime', as an act to support survivors of sexual abuse and violence.
“This was never a money-making venture for me,” said the 39-year-old.
She concluded with explaining that the movie centered around such genre that made her feel 'gross' and for that reason she decided to contribute for a good cause.
On the contrary, the founder and president for RAINN, Scott Berkowitz, stated: “We’re so grateful to Anna Kendrick for her support of RAINN and all survivors, and for being a compassionate storyteller when it comes to raising awareness of sexual violence.”
“Her donation will help us continue to provide free, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline,” he added.
Moreover, Anna Kendrick recently made a horrific revelation of surviving an abusive relationship for 7 years.
'Wicked' is slated to release on November 22
Harry's beloved Invictus Games is set to expand with winter sports for the first time
Lily Collins 'Emily in Paris' began in 2020
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas finalises divorce in September 2024
Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York is ex wife of Prince Andrew
Sam Pounds postpones release of 'Do No Wrong' out of respect