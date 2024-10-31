Anna Kendrick unveils generous move of donating 'Woman of the Hour' profits

Anna Kendrick makes horrific revelation of surviving an abusive relationship for 7 years

Anna Kendrick revealed donating the profits she made from her Netflix’s movie about a real-life serial killer, Woman of the Hour.

The Twilight star appeared on Crime Junkie AF podcast where she opened up about not keeping a single penny from the money she received from directing the film.

Anna further shared that all of the produced amount has been given to RAINN (Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network) and the 'National Center for Victims of Violent Crime', as an act to support survivors of sexual abuse and violence.

“This was never a money-making venture for me,” said the 39-year-old.

She concluded with explaining that the movie centered around such genre that made her feel 'gross' and for that reason she decided to contribute for a good cause.

On the contrary, the founder and president for RAINN, Scott Berkowitz, stated: “We’re so grateful to Anna Kendrick for her support of RAINN and all survivors, and for being a compassionate storyteller when it comes to raising awareness of sexual violence.”

“Her donation will help us continue to provide free, 24/7 support through RAINN’s National Sexual Assault Hotline,” he added.

Moreover, Anna Kendrick recently made a horrific revelation of surviving an abusive relationship for 7 years.