Shawn Mendes still considers ex Camila Cabello 'first person' he can call

Shawn Mendes opened up about his relationship with Camila Cabello, clarifies that they are on good terms.

During an interview, the 26-year-old revealed that they still communicate regarding music and other important stuff.

“I have nerves just even speaking about it, just what people would say. But honestly, if something was to happen in my family and if something was to happen to me, she’d probably be the first person I call, to this day,” Mendes shared with The New York Times.

“Our relationship is teaching me what love means, in a big way,” he concluded.

For the unversed, The Mercy vocalist and 27-year-old actress started dating in 2019, during the release of their steamy song Señorita, but parted ways after two years.

They announced their break-up by posting a joint statement on Instagram stories.

The statement read: “Hey guys, we’ve decided to end our romantic relationship but our love for one another as humans is stronger than ever.”

They also shared they would remain bestfriends and will continue to supporting each other ahead.

On the contrary, a close source to the publication revealed that it was Camila, who ultimately decided to end things.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes also sparked rumours about reuniting after getting spotted enjoying an evening at Coachella in April 2023.