Channing Tatum, Zoe Kravitz gave away major clues ahead of shocking split

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz drop 'red-flag clues' before shocking split: Expert

Channing Tatum and Zoe Kravitz’s fans are still in disbelief over their shocking split but body language expert claims the couple dropped major clues ahead of their breakup.

Expert Judi James has reportedly analysed the former couple’s red carpet appearance together in August at the European premiere of Blink Twice, which was Zoe’s directorial debut.

Speaking to Daily Mail, Judi said, “It’s easy to be retrospectively smart when it comes to predicting a split and some of this couple's social media posts have made them look incredibly tender, close and trusting together.”

“This red carpet appearance does seem to throw up some red-flag clues from their body language, though,” remarked body language expert.

Judi told the outlet, “When celebrity couples are primed to split but have a movie to promote, the result is often some overkill rituals involving mutual rictus smiles and performed affection to cover-up.”

However, the expert noted, “Channing seems to be putting in very little effort to either deny or paper over any problems here, standing and posing with a rather dour expression and one hand stuffed into his pocket.”

In one of the promotional photos, Zoe aimed a smile at Channing to prompt him to show the “loving and happy couple” look, per expert.

Judi explained, “It's Zoe who seems to be trying to project some suggestion of their being a loving couple, using what looks like a ‘pinging’ smile aimed at him as a way of trying to prompt him to remember to smile too.”

“When she looks away, though, her face seems to drop. There's a lack of what looks like any synchronicity of intent, it to both either act out happy faces or to allow themselves to signal a rift,” continued the expert.

Judi concluded, “Added to the rather tender social media posts there is a hint that their split might have been a surprise for one of them at least.”

For the unversed, Channing and Zoe ended their engagement a year after they made plans to tie the knot soon.