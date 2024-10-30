Ethan Slater breaks silence on speculation surrounding his romance with Ariana Grande

Ethan Slater found it difficult to deal with public speculation about his relationship.

Ethan Slater has finally spoken about the effects of the rumours and public speculation had on his romantic relationship with his girlfriend, Ariana Grande.

In an interview with GQ on October 30th, Slater reflected on his “beautiful” connection he had developed with Grande while filming for Wicked.

However, their relationship was met with immense backlash and speculation from fans online.

"I think there was something that was really difficult about things in your private life being commented on and looked at by the public," Slater said.

The 32-year-old stage actor shared that there were some serious changes happening in his and Grande’s private life that were being publicly discussed and getting facts wrong which was quite hard to witness by them.

"Some of the hard parts are the personal life stuff that everybody in the world goes through." he told the interviewer.

"I am focused on the real people in my life, who those things affect, and doing right by every real person and not the Twitter people who comment on it."

The Wicked actor, who plays Boq, began dating the 7 Rings singer in 2023 after filming the Broadway film adaptation together.

"I’m just really, really proud of Ari and the work she’s done on this," the SpongeBob SquarePants actor praised the singer.

"She’s poured herself into it."



