Jennifer Lopez dodges autograph session after fan questions about 'Diddy'

Ojani Noa blames Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for divorce with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez dodged out an autograph session when reminded of her past with Sean 'Diddy' Combs.

Lopez who is currently going through divorce process from her former husband Ben Affleck, was exposed to personal questions while greeting fans, during an autograph session.

A fan immediately moved forward questioning, "J. Lo, do you have any comments about Diddy and the allegations?"

Jennifer, immediately, stopped signing the mementos and rushed away from the fans. Others called after her, telling: "Don't leave."

The star’s followers requested her to stop but she headed straight away and refrained from speaking on the matter.

For the unversed, On the Floor vocalist and the American rapper's couple was known to be one of the most high-profile relationships of Hollywood.

The duo dated from 1999 to 2001. However, they parted their ways due to Diddy’s cryptic and ruthless attitude.

"And we broke up many times before that, and got back together and broke up again, and nobody knew about it. It was very tempestuous. Towards the end it was emotionally exhausting. It was good that I was young," said J.Lo in a time worn interview.

Days back, Jennifer Lopez first husband Ojani Noa blamed Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs for their split. Ojani made the revelation during an exclusive interview with Despierta America.