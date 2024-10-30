Inside Gisele Bündchen wedding plans with Joaquim Valente after pregnancy

Gisele Bündchen first sparked romance rumours with Joaquim Valente in November 2022

Gisele Bündchen and her boyfriend Joaquim Valente reportedly have no plans to tie the knot, even after announcing their pregnancy.

According to insiders cited by Page Six, while the Brazilian supermodel is "thrilled" to be expecting her third child—her first with Valente—marriage isn’t on the table "anytime soon."

Friends of the couple believe they will continue their relationship as is, living "together for now," but wedding plans are definitely not on the horizon.

"There is a huge difference between them net-worth wise," said a source. "There is no point in tempting fate as far as Giselle is concerned."

Notably, at 44, Bündchen has consistently ranked among the world’s highest-paid models, appearing on Forbes’ rich lists.

Bündchen met the jiu-jitsu instructor in December 2021, and they were spotted together multiple times beginning in November 2022, sparking romance rumours that she initially denied.

She finalised her divorce from retired NFL star Tom Brady on October 28, 2022, after 13 years of marriage.

As for the pregnancy, it broke this week, with sources stating that Brady learned of the news just days before it was made public by People magazine.