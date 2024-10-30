Sophie Turner ‘happy’ after returning to UK: Here’s why

Sophie Turner shares real reason about her return to UK

Sophie Turner has recently explained why she decided to leave the United States after her divorce from Joe Jonas.

“Every city we ended up in, the first thing I’d do was find a British shop and stock up on a month’s worth of chocolate,” said the 28-year-old in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaar for December and January issue.

The Game of Thrones star, who hails from Northampton, revealed she was desperate to move to UK after living in US with former husband Joe for nearly six years.

Sharing the real reason, Sophie opened up that gun violence and changes to laws in the US became a “key motivator” for her return to UK.

“The gun violence, Roe v Wade being overturned... Everything just kind of piled on,” remarked the Dark Phoenix actress.

Elsewhere in the interview, Sophie explained how her move to UK was a great decision for her personal and professional lives.

“I’m so happy to be back. It felt as if my life was on pause until I returned to England,” she continued.

Reflecting on homesickness, Sophie told the outlet, “I just never really feel like myself when I’m not in London, with my friends and family. I was away for so long – six years – and it was when my friends were getting engaged, and when I got pregnant.”

Dishing out details about her career, Sophie disclosed about her leading role in Joan.

“I'd never led a TV show before, and I feel as if it’s far more challenging than a big movie like X-Men,” she pointed out.

Sophie mentioned, “There are so many people behind that, so many opinions. They make all the decisions, and you just kind of say, “Yes, OK, whatever needs to be done.”

“Whereas with Joan, I had so much say in it, and it was so collaborative... It feels like I'm releasing something that’s very near and dear to my heart,” stated the actress.

Meanwhile, Sophie, who is currently dating aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, is going to be honoured with coveted Performance Award at the Harper's Bazaar Women of the Year Awards 2024.