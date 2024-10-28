Matthew Perry shares reason of NOT watching any of 'Friends' episodes

Jennifer Aniston remembers Matthew Perry on death anniversary

American-Canadian actor Matthew Perry, in a throwback interview, has shared why he never re-watched any episodes of popular TV sitcom, Friends.



Perry, who played the famous role of Chandler Bing in the show, admitted struggling with drugs and alcohol addiction while he was shooting for the comedy series.

While recalling his struggles, the 54-year-old late actor stated that he could easily spot the difference in his physique due to the substances that he was consuming at the time. That is the reason Matthew did not want to watch his popular show.

He told CBC, “I was taking 55 Vicodin a day, I weighed 128 lbs, I was on Friends getting watched by 30 million people - and that’s why I can’t watch the show, cause I was brutally thin.”

“I didn’t watch the show, and haven’t watched the show, because I could go, drinking, opiates, drinking, cocaine.”

The Whole Nine Yards actor added: “I could tell season by season by how I looked. That’s why I don’t wanna watch it, because that’s what I see.”

Matthew Perry died on October 28 due to 'acute effects of Ketamine'. Prior to his death, he released his memoir, Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing, in which he openly shared about his prolonged battle with drugs and alcohol addiction.