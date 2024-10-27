Security forces kill four terrorists in two separate KP IBOs

Pakistan Army commandos depart in their vehicles in Rawalpindi on September 13, 2021. — AFP

RAWALPIDNI: Security forces have killed four terrorists in two separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa's North Waziristan district, the military’s media wing said on Sunday.

According to Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), an intelligence-based operation (IBO) was conducted in North Waziristan district where, “after an intense exchange of fire, two khwarij including Kharji Insaf Ullah, were [killed].”

In another operation in Khyber District, the ISPR said: "Own troops effectively engaged the khwarij location and resultantly two khwarij were killed, while three got injured.”

Weapons and ammunition were also recovered from killed terrorists, who according to the statement, remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities against the law enforcement agencies (LEAs) as well as the innocent civilians.

Meanwhile, sanitisation of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area as “security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.”

A day earlier, at least six people including four cops were martyred and several others were injured in a "suicide bombing" in North Waziristan.

The law enforcers said that the attack targeted a police post in the Eidak area of Mir Ali. Four of the slain individuals were police personnel, they added.

The injured were shifted to hospital after a rescue operation was launched. The area was cordoned off by the security forces.

Pakistan has witnessed a surge in militant attacks since the Taliban government returned to power in neighbouring Afghanistan in 2021, mostly in the northwestern border province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, but also in southwestern Balochistan, which abuts Afghanistan and Iran.

Islamabad accuses Kabul's interim rulers of failing to root out militants sheltering on Afghan soil as they prepare to stage assaults on Pakistan.