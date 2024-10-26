Princess Kate focuses on recovery, not expected to join William's Earthshot ceremony

The Earthshot Prize aims to grant £1 million annually to five winners

Prince William is gearing up for a highly anticipated Earthshot Prize ceremony, set to take place in Cape Town next month.



This year’s event, now in its fourth year, will spotlight groundbreaking African innovations aimed at tackling environmental challenges.

The star-studded gathering will feature renowned personalities, including supermodels Heidi Klum and Winnie Harlow, as they join the festivities and help announce the winners of the prestigious £1 million prize, reported GB News.

The Earthshot Prize ceremony will showcase a remarkable array of African environmental solutions and innovations, with a record number of nominations received this year.

Joining Klum and Harlow on the green carpet will be notable guests, including American actor Billy Porter, known for his bold fashion choices, and South African broadcaster Bonang Matheba. Robert Irwin, son of the late Steve Irwin and an Earthshot global ambassador, will also be present.

Heidi Klum has expressed her commitment to sustainable fashion, recognising the industry's pressing need for improvement. The evening promises to be filled with captivating storytelling and musical performances, celebrating global environmental initiatives with a special emphasis on Africa.

The Cape Town event marks the first time the Earthshot Prize has been hosted on the African continent, following previous ceremonies in London, Boston, and Singapore.

Founded by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize aims to grant £1 million annually to five winners over the course of a decade.

Notably, the Princess of Wales is not anticipated to accompany her husband in South Africa as she focuses on her recovery following chemotherapy treatment.