Emily Osment’s honeymoon plans hit with surprising setback

Emily Osment tied the knot with Jack Anthony a year after their engagement

Emily Osment, who recently tied the knot with longtime beau Jack Anthony, is seemingly spending her honeymoon period with her 'fake husband' as filming for upcoming show kicks off.

“I’m spending my honeymoon with my fake husband,” the Hannah Montana star revealed to People magazine.

Osment plays Mandy McAllister who is married to Montana Jordan's character Georgie Cooper in the Young Sheldon spinoff, Georgie and Mandy’s First Marriage, which is now on-air.

The Spy Kids actress went on to praise her co-star for his quirks and whimsical nature.

“Seeing anyone regularly, they kind of become like your family, and it’s really nice to work with someone who is always in a good mood," she shared. "Also, I really enjoy your 9 a.m. Orange Crush soda that he just pounds.”

The Disney alum confirmed during a recent interview on CBS Mornings with Gayle King that she married her musician beau on October 16th, after getting engaged in June 2023.

“These past four days have been glorious,” she enthused after making the announcement.

Elsewhere in the interview with People, Osment talked about the vast experience she has gained from spending two decades in Hollywood.

“I'm definitely feeling 32, I'll tell you that, but no, I mean, with... every new project, and with every new cast, there's just a new place to find joy in what you do.”