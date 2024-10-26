Justin Bieber sends fans in meltdown as he shares new update

Justin Bieber ignited anticipation for his seventh studio album, JB7, with intriguing Instagram posts amidst the recent Sean "Diddy" Combs controversy.

On Saturday, the 30-year-old singer shared a cryptic photo series, fueling speculation about upcoming music. A praying mantis image symbolises spiritual guidance and positivity.

Subsequent photos showed the new father poised beside a microphone, hinting at vocal preparations, and adjusting his vocal cords, suggesting recording sessions.

Pink-dominated backdrops sparked rumours that Bieber would incorporate the iconic Pink Panther theme into his music.

The Baby crooners's subtle hints sent fans into a frenzy, eagerly awaiting JB7's release confirmation.

The Yummy Yummy singer's enigmatic posts have generated excitement among fans, building anticipation for his next musical project.

"New album?," one fan asked as another enthused: "I love that you listen to pinkpantheresssss."

The third one added, "I smell a new album."

This major update came as Bieber struggles with anxiety and mental health issues due to his association with Sean "Diddy" Combs, who is currently entangled in legal troubles.

The singer's friendship with Diddy began in the early 2010s through Usher, with Diddy mentoring him in the entertainment industry.

However, he now worries about being linked to Diddy's scandal, potentially damaging his reputation. The headlines surrounding Diddy's case have taken a toll on Bieber's mental well-being, causing anxiety, appetite loss and emotional turmoil.