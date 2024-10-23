50 Cent admits avoiding Diddy's lavish parties for THIS reason

Sean’s Hollywood parties were widely known for being lavish

American rapper 50 Cents has addressed the real reason why he used to ditch Sean Diddy’s star-studded parties.

Sean’s Hollywood parties were widely known for being extremely lavish, having a glamorous invite list.

But the Candy Shop singer never attended any of his parties. However, many big names have been spotted at Combs’ classy nights including; Justin Bieber and Leonardo Di Caprio.

The Expend4bles actor told LadBible, “That’s why I don’t be going to them Puffy parties. N**** hug you from the front and the back at the same time? F*** you talking about?”

The 49-year-old rapper explained: “Look, if you into that you into that, I’m fine with it. To each his own. I’m just sayin’ this ain’t my m*****f****** kind of party. It’s uncomfortable. I think I belong in the girls’ bathroom when s*** like that is going on.”

50, in a video clip, made it very clear that he is not into ‘that type of stuff’ and this is the reason, he has avoided attending the 54-year-old record producer’s parties.

Previously, In Da Club rapper also told People magazine that he chose to stay away from Puffy stuff because ‘it was not his style’.

For the unversed, Sean P Diddy has been charged for sex trafficking, racketeering and transportation to engage in prostitution.