Michael Newman, Baywatch star dies at 68, pal Matthew Felker pays tribute

Michael Newman, Baywatch alum, dies at 68

Michael Newman, Baywatch alum known for his character of Newmie on Hollywood’s long-running hit series, has died at the age of 68.

The actor, who was diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 2006, lost his life to heart complications on Oct. 20, being "surrounded by his family and friends,” as per his friend Matthew Felker’s statement to People.

“Few of us are lucky enough to have someone like Mike Newman enter and change their life,” Felker wrote in a tribute post on Instagram Oct. 21, sharing videos of the two.

“I met Mike 5 years ago in the beginning stages of a Baywatch series. After 5 years of following his life and becoming very close friends, Mike was able to see the series come to fruition,” he continued in his lengthy message.

Felker recalled the “amount of issues” Baywatch faced, adding that the “hurdles was like no other.”

He wrote, “Mike was not only a real life hero. He was a competitor through and through. I knew how much this series meant to him and his life. There were times I wanted throw it all in the trash… and then I remembered Mike.

I couldn’t let him down.. I couldn’t quit. He never did. We succeeded together pulling something off that was nearly impossible against hurdles you wouldn’t believe,” Felker continued.

“Seeing him light up at our premiere in Santa Monica was worth all the bullsh-t I endured for years. He said ‘he did it… he really did it!’ You did it Mike,” he further added.

Felker also shared how just before his death, Mike, who has been unconscious, woke up when Felker came to check upon him and said, “you’re just in time” with a laugh.

“Before I left him, we read him letters and played videos from friends from all walks of life. He knew he was loved. Before I left him he grabbed my hand as tight as he could and looked me dead in the eyes and just nodded, I nodded and said. ‘We will see each other again.. I promise,’” he continued further in the caption.

“A few days later. I lost my friend. A hero. My hero. Thanks for coming into my life Newmie. Even if it was a brief time,” Felker concluded his tribute.



