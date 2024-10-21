Queen Camilla’s struggles revealed after separate travel from King Charles

King Charles and Queen Camilla greeted by flowers and protests on Australian Royal Tour.

Queen Camilla opened up about feeling the effects of jet lag after she and King Charles traveled separately to Australia for their nine-day royal tour.

The royal couple arrived in Sydney on Friday night, with the Queen responding "sort of" when asked by Ellie Mantle, the wife of Rector Michael Mantle, if she had recovered from the long flight.

While King Charles, a self-proclaimed "workaholic," departed London on October 17 after attending several royal duties, Queen Camilla is known to have a fear of flying and prefers making more frequent stops during long journeys.

Despite the separate travel schedules, the royal couple reunited and attended a Sunday morning service at St Thomas’ Anglican Church in North Sydney, following a day of rest on Saturday to recharge for their engagements.

During their first full day of royal duties in Australia, King Charles and Queen Camilla faced a mix of support and protest from the public.

Supporters of the monarchy greeted the Queen with bouquets of flowers, while republican activists made their voices heard, holding banners with messages like "Empire built on genocide" and "Decolonise."

The royal couple was also presented with thoughtful gifts for their grandchildren, including a rugby ball, cricket ball, and a stuffed koala, as Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis enjoy a two-week half-term break from school in the UK.

After attending a church service, King Charles made a brief visit to New South Wales Parliament House for lunch, where he gifted the assembly an hourglass before departing in under ten minutes, showcasing the whirlwind nature of their royal engagements.

King Charles expressed his deep affection for Australia during a speech marking his first visit to the country as Sovereign.

"With the sands of time encouraging brevity, it just remains for me to say what a great joy it is to come to Australia for the first time as Sovereign, and to renew a love of this country and its people which I have cherished for so long," he stated, highlighting the significance of the occasion.



