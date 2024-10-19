Al Pacino on why he did underpaid 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood'

Al Pacino reveals why he did 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood' despite low salary

Al Pacino didn’t do the Oscar-winning movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood for money, but for some fellow stars.

In his new memoir Sonny Boy, while talking about how recently “Hollywood” has made him even more famous after 1972’s legendary The Godfather role, the actor revealed why he really did Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, despite not being paid as much as he should have been.

“Famous in a different way, not so much because of the work I’m doing, but through my associations with various people and my appearing in certain things, and from living in Hollywood,” Pacino writes.

“I got lucky. I was in three films in a row that in different ways made a real impact, starting with ‘Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.’” he added.

Further getting candid on why he really get in the movie, the legend wrote, “I didn’t get paid the big bucks for it, but I was working with Quentin Tarantino, Leo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, and Margot Robbie, and I did like the part.”

“That’s why I did it, but I said to my lawyer, ‘How do I do this without being paid?'” he continued.