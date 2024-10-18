Ed Sheeran pays emotional tribute to late singer Liam Payne

Ed Sheeran has extended his heartfelt prayers for Liam Payne after his tragic demise.

Taking to Instagram, the Shape of You hitmaker posted a heartbreaking post for the late musician on October 18, 2024.

Ed shared a throwback picture of Liam and penned an emotional tribute in the loving memory of One Direction member.

The 33-year-old singer wrote, “At a loss for words. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones, every memory I have with him is a great one, just such a heartbreaking situation. Be kind.”

Moreover, the Perfect singer shared the former English boyband One Direction's greeting statement for their pal on his Instagram story.

Following the passing of renowned artists, former One Direction members including Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik, paid tribute by issuing a joint statement.



The long paragraph states, “We're completely devastated by the news of Liam's passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly.”

“The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever. For now, our thoughts are with his family, his friends, and the fans who loved him alongside us. We will miss him terribly. We love you Liam,” the former pop band singers added.

It is pertinent to mention that on October 17, Liam was found dead outside a hotel in Buenos Aires after falling from his third-floor room balcony in Argentina.