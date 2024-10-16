New insights surface in support of Meghan Markle amid royal family controversies

Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as working royals in 2020

Royal commentator Jennie Bond has suggested that the Royal Family could have been more supportive of Meghan Markle during her time within the monarchy.



According to Bond, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who stepped down as working royals in 2020, have since been vocal about their grievances with senior family members.

Bond expressed that Meghan had the potential to be a significant asset to the Royal Family, citing her independence, career accomplishments, and various charitable endeavours, reported GB News.

She remarked, "Meghan could have been such a credit to the Royal Family... She could have been exactly what a modern monarchy needs." However, Bond also noted that Meghan's assertive personality may have contributed to tensions, stating, "But Meghan is by all accounts a bit of a diva. She didn’t like what she saw, and she didn’t like her wings being clipped."

Since relocating to the United States, the couple has faced challenges in their professional partnership.

Reports indicate that after experiencing difficulties with several joint projects, they have opted for a more independent approach to their careers. Prince Harry has been engaging in solo activities across various locations, including New York and South Africa, while Meghan has made appearances on her own in California.

The couple's joint ventures have encountered setbacks, including being dropped by Spotify and backlash stemming from their public criticism of the Royal Family. Over the past year, they have gradually separated their professional paths while still planning to participate in charitable activities together and undertake foreign visits.

According to an insider, "They will still carry out some charitable engagements together and embark on foreign visits, but their work projects will be separate."

This ongoing evolution in their professional lives highlights the complexities of navigating royal duties alongside personal aspirations.