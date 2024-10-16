Sean Diddy reacts to ‘white party’ allegations

Diddy's lawyers claim he's being deprived of a fair trial through 'media circus'

Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs' lawyers seem to be prepared for defence as they countered the newly filed lawsuits against the rapper.



After the new complaints were filed, the accused record producer's legal team was quick to respond with an appeal for the release of alleged victim’s names.

In the legal documents obtained by Us Weekly, the 54-year-old's lawyers called the allegations “prejudicial” and “outrageous” and demanded that the anonymous accusers’ name be unveiled.

“Yesterday alone, anonymous accusers filed an additional six lawsuits,” the documents read, referring to lawsuits filed by two unidentified women and four unidentified men in a Manhattan federal court on Monday, October 14th.

The documents added, “Mr. Combs asked the government to identify its alleged victims.”

Diddy is currently held at the Metropolitan Detention Centre in Brooklyn, New York, after he was arrested on September 16th and indicted on charges of sex trafficking and racketeering.

The allegations made on Monday claimed that the disgraced music mogul had assaulted the victims at his notorious “white parties.”

However, Diddy’s lawyers claimed that the filings were “clear attempts to garner publicity.”

Declaring complete confidence “in the facts, their legal defences, and the integrity of the judicial process,” they added, “In court, the truth will prevail: that Mr. Combs has never sexually assaulted anyone—adult or minor, man or woman.”

The legal team’s request for the names of the alleged victims also mentioned that “These swirling allegations have created a hysterical media circus that, if left unchecked, will irreparably deprive Mr. Combs of a fair trial, if they haven’t already.”

The Bad Boy Records founder’s team claimed that without the accusers’ names being released, the government “is forcing him [Diddy], unfairly, to play a guessing game.”

The Last Night rapper's trial is scheduled to begin on May 5 in the coming year.