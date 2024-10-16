Prince William, Kate Middleton give befitting response to Harry, Meghan's gestures

Prince William, Kate Middleton decide to reconcile with Harry, Meghan

Prince William and Kate Middleton have given befitting response to Prince Harry and his wife Meghan Markle's olive branch.

The relationship between the Waleses and the Sussexes began to take a positive change after Meghan and Harry felt Kate's pain and sent her best wishes.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex wished "health and healing" for the mother-of-three after Kate announced about her cancer diagnosis and treatment in March.

In reaction to the California-based couple's apparent efforts to make amends with the royals, the Prince and Princess of Wales's social media accounts shared a touching birthday tribute to Harry with his picture on September 15, 2024.



Now, Kate appeared taking a meaningful step towards the reconciliation with the Duchess who experienced heartbreaking miscarriage in 2020.

Kate made a thoughtful move in order to ease the suffering of Meghan and others as she observed "Baby Loss Awareness Week" to support those who have experienced the devastation of baby loss.

Meghan, at the time, explained how she watched "my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine". She added, "loss and pain have plagued every one of us in 2020". The Duchess urged people to "commit to asking others, 'are you OK?'"

On the other hand, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond believes, "Catherine has far, far too much on her plate to bother about trying to rope in an estranged brother.



Bond continues: “Her focus is on her husband, her children and getting strong enough for a very gradual return to work. I think her illness has made her marriage to William stronger than ever, and that was evident from the video."

The prince and Princess of Wales, who once had a close relationship with the Duke of Sussex, are no longer on speaking terms as their relationship with Harry has deteriorated over the last few years.

Kate and William, who once had a close relationship with Meghan and Harry are said to be no longer on speaking terms as their relationship with Harry has deteriorated over the last few years.